Battlefield 2042 it is not never been named from IT’S AT during the last call with investorsthat relating to the results obtained by the company during the first fiscal quarter.

Although Battlefield 2042 has surpassed Halo Infinite on Steam with the debut of Season 1, apparently the DICE-branded shooter has not yet recovered enough ground nor is it currently one of the most representative productions for the company.

On the other hand, it seems that investors have everything too ignored the gameavoiding to ask any questions about the state in which it is currently and any future developments, which as we know are part of the Electronic Arts strategy.

The name of Battlefield 2042 only appeared in one slide, confirming that the project is still alivebut beyond this no one seems to have had the need to talk about it.

That said, a few days ago the news came that even Season 2 of Battlefield 2042 will include only one new map.