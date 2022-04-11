It’s no secret that Battlefield 2042 It has been a resounding failure for EA and DICE. This new shooter simply failed to satisfy users, and its servers have turned into ghost towns as a result. In fact, in Steam it no longer even reaches a thousand concurrent players and considering that we are talking about a franchise as important as Battlefieldit certainly is attention grabbing.

According to information from Steam Charts, Battlefield 2042 reached a total of 979 concurrent players on the morning of this Monday, April 11, and at the time of writing, it has been the lowest number that this game has reached since its debut last year. Of course, this does not reflect the performance of Battlefield 2042 on PC, since we must also consider other digital stores.

Its developers still have no intention of abandoning this game, as they have already promised that they are working on various updates to improve the experience. Evidently, Battlefield 2042 will continue to be supported over the years even if EA and DICE They have already started working on the next installment of the franchise.

Publisher’s note: It’s a shame what happened to Battlefield 2042, as it certainly had the potential to become one of the best shooters of recent years. The absence of certain basic functions during its debut, as well as problems with the servers, caused players to abandon it completely and now it will be difficult for it to recover.

Via: comic book