The gameplay of Battlefield 2042 was previewed just a few days ago during theE3 2021, but still managed to grab the attention of fans with some incredible design choices.

Open maps that can accommodate up to 128 players, with atmospheric events capable of altering the level design by leveraging the now well-known Levolution technology … how it managed to realize all this for the new chapter of the FPS series?

Not easily and not quickly, as stated by the developers themselves during a recent devstream DICE.

According to the general manager of the company, Oskar Gabrielson, the team would have spent 3 years to work on dynamic weather and to enhance the Levolution.

The work was challenging, but the results were very impressive, so much so that the other members of the DICE staff, during an internal test, believed they had a pre-rendered prototype in front of them. They couldn’t believe they were facing something that was altering the entire game map in real time.

The cyclone featured in the latest Battlefield 2042 gameplay video is certainly impressive. Who knows how gamers will react when they find it in front of them during a match?

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22, 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC, but only the next-gen versions will have 128-player lobbies, while the old-gen editions will have to settle for half the number.

Source: TweakTown