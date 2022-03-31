Here are the first changes to the maps and much more.

DICE, inherent in the recovery of Battlefield 2042, here are the first results of the suggestions provided by the community and the new strategies of the development team. The maps have therefore been drastically modified, in order to make them more enjoyable even on foot.

It starts right here, with the endless crossings from point A to point B, now greatly reduced. Below you can see the new Kaleidoscope (also Renewal has undergone the same treatment), with Base Spawn and Flags totally rearranged, changing the feeling of the game or at least it is in the objectives. Instead of increasing the number of vehicles available to decrease walking time, as per feedback, DICE will opt for a redistribution of vehicles, easier to operate in the short term.

Many lines of fire and the arrangement (or possible addition) of the covers are also modified. Many elements will change visually, showing “dirtier” maps able to indicate an actual battle while as regards the use of the vehicles, the use of some will be limited, especially the Nightbird helicopter. Many other changes are underway and the transparency of DICE in this regard bodes well. Perhaps, however, there is a risk of having a game up to the time limit.

Source: EA.com