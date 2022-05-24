Through EA’s official support pages, DICE has announced that the Hazard Zone mode from Battlefield 2042one of the three pillars of shooter content, will not receive further contentwith the developers who have decided to focus their forces on the modes favored by the players.

As explained by DICE, the mode will remain active and usable also in the future, but it will not receive any other content, in practice it will be left to itself. Additionally, all maps that will be introduced in future updates will not support Hazard Zone.

Battlefield 2042

“We are closing future development on Hazard Zone. All of us on the team had great ambitions and hopes for this new Battlefield experience during development, but we are the first to raise our hands and recognize that it has found its place in Battlefield 2042 and that we will benefit greatly from focusing our efforts and energies on the modes where. we see greater involvement“, reads the DICE post.

“Hazard Zone will remain part of the experience, we will not disable it, but in addition to addressing critical errors and problems that may appear in the future, we are no longer developing new experiences or content for the mode and the maps we will release during the seasons will not support Hazard Zone“.

On the other hand, DICE has big plans to support Battlefield 2042 for a long time to come. A few days ago the substantial patch 4.1 arrived while in June Season 1 will start.