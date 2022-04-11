Battlefield 2042a shooter video game from Electronic Arts and DICE, has dropped below 1,000 contemporary players, according to data from Steam, for the first time since launch. The game is continuing to suffer and does not seem capable of keeping a good number of active players.

The information was shared through ResetEra, who shared an image, as you can see below, which testifies to the negative result of Battlefield 2042, obtained on Steam. The maximum peak in the last 24 hours would also be around 2,400 people. This is obviously a very small number compared to the launch, which had counted on over 100,000 players.

Battlefield 2042 data

To give you a point of comparison, the chapter of 2018 – Battlefield 5 – was able to reach nearly 21,000 concurrent players in the same time period. It is clear that the historical audience of the DICE series has decided to continue playing a more solid and fun video game.

However, we know that there will be a new update in April with hundreds of changes: will it be enough to change the fate of Battlefield 2042?