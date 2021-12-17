We are not rapidly approaching the Christmas, which means it’s time for all of these games as a service to kick off their respective events before the inevitable arrival of Santa claus. Battlefield 2042 is no exception and a new event known as Attack of the Elves, where you must face some evil elves, is now available via Battlefield Portal.

“The elves fell into a special tank of eggnog and are no longer themselves, in fact they have become quite malevolent and are threatening to ruin the Christmas festivities.”

Those who play like Santa claus will be able to fire weapons but not aim, while elf teams have melee weapons and grappling hooks. If an elf kills a Santa Claus, will be turned into one of them.

Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. Still do not enter Battlefield 2042? Then we recommend you take a look at our written review to inform yourself a little more before making your purchase. Of course, there are also various Christmas-themed cosmetic items, and this Santa vs. Elves mode can be enjoyed on maps of

Editor’s note: The effort on the part of its developers to keep the game relevant is appreciated, but by now it’s a bit late. Battlefield 2042 was heavily criticized during its premiere, but the reality is that the title is not as bad as the internet makes it seem.