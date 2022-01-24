Battlefield 2042 apparently it is not doing well: since its launch the number of active players has dropped inexorably and now a new report would show disheartening numbers.

The insider Tom Henderson through a new video talks about Battlefield 2042, stating that the total number of active players on all platforms would be around 50,000, including PlayStation and Xbox players. Not only that, but the Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone would have a total of 400 active people – this could link to a previous insider information stating that developer DICE would stop tracking player stats in Hazard Zone in the first week of the week. launch precisely for the small number.

Battlefield 2042 was released before the holiday season, and the number of players has continued to decline ever since. The insider recently stated that DICE and EA would soon consider making the game free-to-play but to date there have been no official announcements regarding this choice.

New video going live – https://t.co/6tqbiA84Jn – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 23, 2022

Currently DICE has stated that more updates will come in the future to improve the stability of the game – will this be enough to bring back unsatisfied players? Only time will tell.

