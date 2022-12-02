The Free Play Days initiative dedicated to users Xbox Live Gold proposes, this weekend, others three games available for free from today until Monday, in this case it is about Battlefield 2042, Batora: Lost Haven and Rainbow Six Siege.

The promotion is valid for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but only for this one weekend, therefore you will have two or three days to be able to try them in depth. Battlefield 2042 needs very little introduction: it is the new chapter of the shooter EA and DICE with a modern war setting, set on multiplayer.

An entire weekend could be enough to get an idea of ​​​​the progress of the game and understand whether it is appropriate to switch to the purchase or not, considering that it is also 60% off on the Xbox Store.

Batora: Lost Haven is an action RPG that mixes Diablo-style hack and slash elements with moments of a real puzzle game, generating a very original and interesting, albeit a little bizarre, hybrid. Also in this case it is possible to experiment with a good fraction of it, to possibly decide on the purchase.

Finally, Rainbow Six: Siege is the famous tactical shooter from Ubisoft, also set to multiplayer. Perhaps a few games will not be enough to master its characteristics, but at least it will be able to provide a good idea of ​​its substance. It should be noted, however, that Battlefield 2042 has recently become part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog, therefore access is also guaranteed by this subscription.

Rainbow Six: Siege has also been available for some time in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, so this weekend’s initiative almost completely intersects with the proposals already present on this Microsoft subscription.