It seems that Battlefield 2042 will also come up Xbox Game Pass. After having had numerous problems with the launch, the stability of the game in general, the maintenance of the player-base and the proposal of patches and fixes that in some cases did not help, IT’S AT is willing to look for other solutions to repopulate the latest production of HE SAYS.

As it suggests IdleSlothwell-known and also knowledgeable insider, BF2042 already has a sticker that indicates its presence in Game Pass in the various national stores: the screenshot attached to the tweet, for example, comes from the Polish store.

(FYI) Battlefield 2042 is heading to #XboxGamePass soon !! The game already has “Game Pass” badge in the Xbox Store Source:https://t.co/tSmJCJrVdK pic.twitter.com/duomwvw9HD – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) April 29, 2022



The arrival of EA titles on the Game Pass is always part of the partnership entered into with Microsoft which allows you to access the libraries of EA Play. Also FIFA 22 It should arrive together with the last Battlefield, on May 5, but they can probably only be played by those who have subscribed to a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Will the latest Battlefield 2042 patch be enough to convince the new user to jump into the game?

