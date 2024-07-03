This will be a limited time event it will be called Focolaio and will take place from Tuesday 9 July until Tuesday 16 July. So it will last exactly one week.

Electronic Arta and the development team of Battlefield 2042 have revealed a somewhat surprising new collaboration. DICE’s online shooter will in fact have a crossover event with Dead Space which for those who don’t know is a sci-fi survival horror series, of which the remake of the first chapter was recently released.

Dangerous Aliens

The official press release tells us that “In Outbreak, the teams’ resilience and resourcefulness are put to the test against a new and implacable enemy as they attempt to escape the Boreas lab.” According to the official images, there may be some alien problems that will need to be dealt with. Luckily, our future soldiers will receive help from someone who lives even further into the future than they do. While we’re here, let’s see. the official images of the crossover to tempt us a little.

By participating in the event, players will be able to unlock several free Dead Space-themed rewards, including a new charm and weapon skin, as well as a new dog tag and user card background. The collaboration also includes a themed bundle, which offers the Legendary Specialist “Marked Man” outfit, 3 Legendary weapon skins, and more. The bundle will be priced at 2,200 Battlefield Coins.

For the rest, we remind you that Battlefield 2042 is available for PC, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One.