One may be launched soon new version Of Battlefield 2042called Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition, at least according to what was reported by the insider billbil-kun, whose tips are usually very reliable.

Battlefield 2042 was launched in November 2021, but did not convince gamers due to the many problems encountered, including graphics bugs and missing features. Currently, however, the game has been updated several times and four seasons have already been launched, which have improved it enormously.

Season 4 will mark the end of the first year of extra content, so let’s look to the future. There season 5 it should be launched on June 6, 2023 together with a “Year 2 Upgrade”, a maxi update whose existence has been confirmed to the insider by some sources considered reliable, which will characterize the Year 2 edition of the game.

As already mentioned, the new edition should be called Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition and will be available starting May 26, 2023, therefore in a few days. It will be available on all platforms where Battlefield 2042 is currently playable: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Billbil-kun doesn’t have any details about the contents of the Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition, but he imagines that it will contain all the additional content released so far.