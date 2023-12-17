Electronic Arts shared the 2023 statistics Of Battlefield 2042 , which are really excellent, considering the past vicissitudes of the game, including the terrible launch that seemed to have definitively sunk it. However, in the last year there has been a huge recovery, with a return of interest from the public.

Recovery

Battlefield 2042 data

Let's see the shared data from the publisher:

387 million total weekly missions completed

996 million total resuscitations

763 million games played

In total, 983,000 Battlefield Portal experiences have been created. The most popular eras were:

Conquest of Ages'

BF World Tour

1942 Rendezvous

This was five o'clock most used weapons:

G57

G428

VHX-D3

MCS-880

LCMG

That's all. So now we just have to wait for the reactions to Season 7which will launch in March 2024 with more than one extra map.

For the rest we remind you that Battlefield 2042 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series