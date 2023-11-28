As you can see on SteamDB, Battlefield V – i.e. the 2018 chapter but published on Steam in 2020 – achieved a new record of contemporary players equal precisely to 116.104. This is an incredible number, which even exceeds the figures of Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 1. Only the open beta of Battlefield 2042 had obtained a higher figure (156,665), but counting only the paid games of the saga it is the best result ever on Steam.

Battlefield 2042 has a record of 107,376 concurrent users, achieved last month after a series of updates that revived the fortunes of the shooter, which was left for dead since launch. Battlefield 1, however, is still stuck at 53,714 concurrent users for 13 months, with a peak of 34,444 users in the last 24 hours.

Battlefield V’s newly achieved record came next days of regular growth. The previous record (89,814) was set in September 2021, coinciding with a free weekend. On November 25, however, the shooter surpassed that figure and breaks his own record every day. It is possible that this will happen today too, given that the peaks are concentrated around 3.00 pm Italian time.

Beyond the numbers, however, it is clear that the public is interested in the style of play of the old chapters and, although Battlefield 2042 can count 30,508 connected users at the time of writing, the 2018 chapter is doubling it with its 67,003 users, making it the ninth game with the most concurrent users on Steam right now, even beating Call of Duty.