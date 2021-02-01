Time passes for everything and everyone and video games are no exception. Those who notice it the most, however, are the multiplayer titles, to which a day comes when they must say goodbye. That is precisely what has happened to Battleborn in the last hours. And is that now Battleborn closes its servers and is no longer playable, as announced that 2K Games would happen at the end of last year 2019. At that time the North American company notice that the process of phasing out the servers had begun, but that it would not become fully effective until January 31, 2021.

[2/3] The game’s servers will remain active and the game will continue to be playable until January 2021. However, once servers are deactivated, Battleborn will no longer be playable. To learn more, please refer to this detailed FAQ: https://t.co/wos2fH2xhv – Battleborn (@Battleborn) November 25, 2019

Now, once that date has passed, Battleborn has ceased to exist, so to speak. Unlike other multiplayer games, which maintain P2P servers so that users can continue to enjoy the experience, although with lower quality and stability, 2K Games has opted for cut to the chase. From this point on, Battleborn can no longer be purchased from digital stores and games of any kind cannot be played. Even the single player parts are no longer available in this title developed by Gearbox, also responsible for the successful Borderlands saga.

If it weren’t for Battleborn, Borderlands 3 wouldn’t be so great

Battleborn launched in May 2016 and had to cope with the tough competition from Overwatch, also released in the same month of the same year and which ended up winning the GOTY award at The Game Awards. Although its initial reception was not bad at all, the game was soon overtaken by the work of Blizzard, which ended up condemning it to oblivion. Now, almost five years after its launch, Battleborn has already can not be played again. Even in its farewell month, the Gearbox game has had an average of 21 users on Steam.