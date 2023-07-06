We have already talked about before Battlebit Remasteredwhich has been confirmed in recent days as a real Steam phenomenon, having reached sales of 1.8 million copies in two weeks despite being a very limited production, in terms of team extension and invested economic resources.
An article on How to Market Game reveals several backgrounds of this success, which was built by 3 people only and managed to achieve impressive results. Before launch, Battlebit Remastered was on the wish list of 800,000 Steam users, and success was confirmed after its release, reaching 1.8 million copies sold within two weeks.
Not only that, the game was also noted for the amount of players connected simultaneously, with a peak of over 87,000 online usersthus confirming the extraordinary status achieved by a title built practically in house by 3 developers.
A work of passion that lasted 7 years
As explained by the small team in the interview reported by the site in question, the results have rewarded the great passion of the developers: the three have in fact worked for 7 years to this project, and once the central development phase was completed, they also knew how to take care of it in terms of launch and support, waiting to see how much it will be able to stay on the crest of the wave.
For those unfamiliar with it, Battlebit Remastered is a first-person shooter that represents a bit of a sort of parody of the classic games of the genre, also given the strange blocky graphics used, but it turned out to be even more valid than such examples for example high budget.
