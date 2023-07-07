BattleBit Remastered it’s a successful game and that means it has attracted a number of cheaters. The team then decided to ban a number of users, just that the whole is happened in the middle of some matches and this has caused some confusion. You can see a live capture showing the list of banned players during a match.

BattleBit Remastered and bans

Various have appeared on Reddit reports of BattleBit Remastered players who have seen cheaters kicked out of the game. According to reports, the team wanted to eliminate all cheaters discovered up to this point on all servers in one fell swoop so as to make it more difficult to figure out exactly which part of the cheat system has been intercepted.

However, it is not a surprise. The development team had already promised the arrival of more anti-cheat tools after being hit by a few DDoS attacks on servers. It should also be noted that bans come not only if you cheat, but also if you repeatedly send messages in the chat. The goal is clearly to create a positive gaming environment.

BattleBit Remastered fans are also pleasantly surprised from the fact that the team was so quick to eliminate cheaters.

We also point out that Call of Duty’s anti-cheat system now causes hallucinations to those who cheat, it’s a double trap.