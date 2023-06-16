BattleBit Remastered it’s a new one game phenomenon Of Steam, capable of reaching the first position of the global top 10 despite having come out of nowhere, thanks to the adoption by some top streamers on Twitch. The result of seven years of work by four developers, it is a multiplayer shooter that supports up to 254 players per server, which really does everything right, better than many large triple-A productions.

Sure, graphically it’s quite simple, with the graphics somewhat reminiscent of the blocky style of Minecraft and Roblox, but at the same time it offers multifaceted and complex gameplay, while still being in Early Access.

In the last few hours it has had an average of more than 20,000 players at the same time, with a maximum peak of 31,394 players, as noted by SteamDB. Considering that he is really much talked about, it is probable that he will be able to do even better in the next few hours.

BattleBit Remastered on Steam

What could be the winning features of BattleBit Remastered? Meanwhile, it seems to be very fun to play. Furthermore, even the very meager graphics have done their part, allowing even those who do not have high-end systems to play without problems. In short, it’s a well-made and very accessible game, which doesn’t even cost too much, since you can buy it for 15 dollars.