Mexico.- Googlethe world’s leading technology company, is committed to reinvent yourself with the artificial intelligence (AI) to compete with ChatGPT, an emerging threat in the market. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Googlehas stated that the company is ready to unveil a “leapfrog” in search and other services, thanks to its long-term investments in deep computing.

Despite the company’s revenue records in 2022, with a 10% increase Compared to the prior year, the financial results for the fourth quarter were not as encouraging.

The Billing grew less than 1%while advertising revenue from Google and Youtube fell 3.6% compared to the same period in 2021. This is only the second time that advertising revenue from Google has diminished in its history.

Pichai has reiterated the company’s commitment to AI and has announced that it will facilitate access to powerful tools such as LaMDA, a AI based chat tooland other similar services.

In addition, it will integrate these new models with the search engine Google to improve the user experience.

ChatGPT, an ally of Microsoft, is perceived as a threat to Googlesince if it is improved and generalized, users may prefer to ask questions through chats instead of looking for links through the Google search engine.

However, Pichai has promised to be brave and release products even if they are not perfected, and then improve them based on user feedback.

The company has also announced a review of its “cost structure,” including a 6% reduction in its staff, with a total of 12,000 layoffs. Despite this, the company has created more than 33,000 jobs in 2022 and has a workforce of 190,234 employees worldwide.

Google promises to be a AI leader and face the threat of ChatGPT with an innovative reinvention. With its technology background and commitment to AI, Google is likely to be a strong contender in the future.