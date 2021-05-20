Scores of people were involved in a massive operation to try and persuade “Wally the whale“to move out to sea after the 4 ton giant became disorientated off the coast of Santa Ponsa.

Eyewitness said that it was still close to the coastline despite the best efforts of marine biologists and other experts. It could be a race against time because marine biologists fear for its welfare.

“Wally the Whale” has been spotted in coastal waters off the coast of Barcelona in recent weeks.

“It is all rather sad. We are doing our best to try and get it out to sea but so far nothing, “said one eyewitness.

“It appears to move forward but then you come back again …. “