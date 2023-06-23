NOf course nobody knows today whether the two exceptional American entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will literally step into the ring. The audience rating of such a “fight of the century” would be overwhelming, the spectacle tremendous, the president of the martial arts organization UFC is quite right.

There is already no shortage of creative head movies on social media about which of the two combatants could have the upper hand – especially since Musk has just hinted at how he could proceed: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent and don’t do anything.”

It is interesting that many professional observers apparently do not want to rule out the possibility that the two billionaires, who are so fond of each other, could actually have a duel outside of business. Here it is obvious that, in addition to many daring announcements and grandiose promises, both of them also have a number of tangible successes to show for themselves: Zuckerberg revolutionized the Internet with Facebook, Musk revolutionized the car industry with Tesla and space travel with SpaceX. You followed many words with deeds, showed perseverance, entered markets that were actually already distributed. The interest in a real duel that has now been expressed by countless users can certainly be explained by the fact that Musk and Zuckerberg are polarizing – they each have many fans and opponents.

And there is probably something else: The competition between tech companies often focuses on areas that many people do not (any longer) understand, on superior learning algorithms, circuit architectures, material properties or advances in knowledge that sometimes really only very few can follow. All the more tangible is a tangible argument, which for a brief moment allows a glimpse behind the facade, which is all too often made up of engaging words and marketing vocabulary: In the end, it is often simply a matter of who prevails – on the online market as well as in the ring in Las Vegas .