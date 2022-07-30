La Spezia returns from the Raymond Kopa stadium, dedicated to a legend of French football, with a good draw against Angers. Protagonists Nzola and Verde.

La Spezia returns from the Raymond Kopa stadium, dedicated to a legend of French football, with a good draw. Gotti’s team is very reworked, with the absences of Mraz, Nguiamba, Sher, Ekdal, Capradossi, Stijepovic, Reca, Amian and Ferrer, as well as that of Daniel Maldini, who arrived too shortly to be in the match, and of Caldara, who has been given a permit as he is about to become a dad. But this does not prevent the bianconeri from making a good impression against Angers, also because two of the most talked about players with regards to the outgoing market, Provedel and Maggiore, play from the start.

The lion’s share is Nzola, who creates the assists for both the Ligurian goals, one made by Verde and one … by the opponents, with Doumbia throwing himself on a cross from the Juventus striker and sending it to his goal . Spezia reacted well, because they had gone behind a few minutes earlier after Honou’s French goal. A situation that was repeated also in the second half, when the playmaker again brought the match back in a draw following the second advantage. of Angers, made by Sima. The match was particularly tough from a competitive point of view, as evidenced by the fact that both teams finished in ten, with the expulsions of Bentaleb for Angers and Agudelo for Spezia. See also Genoa in training camp in Bad Haring. Scala joins the Spors staff

Gotti therefore gets good sensations from the game, excluding Antiste’s exit from the field, sore after the end of the first half and replaced by Verde. And the coach explained after the match that he liked what he saw. “I saw a Spezia at times well, indeed very well. It was a game with high competitive intensity, with a few too many blows. We go home with some ailments but we know that at this moment it is normal. The team has always managed the match quite well. match, their goals came a bit like a bolt from the blue. ” But the reaction was there and it was successful. All steps towards the beginning of a championship that certainly promises to be not easy, given the value of some of the newly promoted. So, a Battle Spice … is just fine!

July 30, 2022 (change July 30, 2022 | 21:29)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Battle #spice #Angers #ends #men #Gotti #happy #good #team