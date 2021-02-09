The Houston rockets they fell like locals before San antonio spurs (106-111) over the weekend on a new day of the NBA, but the result was not the focus of attention at the Toyota Center: in full game, fans of both franchises faced fist blows in the stands. The images speak for themselves of what the brutal fight.

In the brawl, in which at least six spectators participated between sections 113 and 114, the security present in the stadium had to intervene, as well as police officers who were in the place, to remove the violent people from the stadium. The causes that led to the start of the clash are still unknown.

In the disclosed information, there was no information on whether there were serious injuries or the causes. The NBA has already asked that the fans involved be fined immediately and a sanction is expected from their teams.

THE VIDEOS OF THE FIGHT

