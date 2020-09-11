On September 11, a grandiose boxing present will happen on the Khimki basketball middle – eight thrilling fights. In essentially the most anticipated bout of the night, the eminent combined martial arts fighter Sergei Kharitonov will struggle for the pure gold belt of the REN TV Battle Membership with heavyweight boxer Danny Williams. Within the co-main struggle of the night, one other athlete from Russia, Fedor Chudinov, will maintain the primary protection of the WBA Gold title in a struggle with one other British boxer Umar Sadik. Each fights might be proven dwell solely on REN TV. The printed begins at 23:00. The day earlier than the boxing night in Khimki, its individuals gave a press convention within the press middle of the Izvestia Info Heart, and likewise took half within the conventional weighing process and a duel of views.

Age versus expertise

47-year-old Williams has 82 skilled boxing fights, one in every of which made him well-known everywhere in the world – in 2004 he knocked out the legendary Mike Tyson. 40-year-old Kharitonov has an excellent profession in MMA (30 wins in 37 fights), in addition to spectacular expertise in beginner boxing and kickboxing (over 20 fights). Sergey will enter the skilled ring for the primary time, however he doesn’t intend to repeat the destiny of Tyson.

The Briton, who determined to get to know Moscow higher and went on a morning metropolis tour, was 40 minutes late for the occasion and was clearly exhausted by the lengthy stroll. Nevertheless, in the middle of communication with reporters, he expressed confidence that he would overcome the Russian legend of combined martial arts.

“I’ll beat Kharitonov by my expertise,” Williams mentioned instantly. – I have been boxing longer than he lives on this earth. As well as, he by no means had skilled boxing fights. He doesn’t even know what he’s going to face. After all, I used to be stunned after I was provided this struggle. My buddy is an MMA fan, and he advised me how cool Sergei is. However I didn’t count on that I’d ever get the chance to struggle him.

Danny Williams Photograph: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

Williams is already 47 years previous, however he’s satisfied that he’s even in higher form right now than 10 years in the past.

– I’ve not skilled so exhausting for a very long time: for the final three months I solely did what I labored within the health club – continued the Briton. – Will I knock out Kharitonov? We aren’t paid to remain within the ring for so long as potential, so I can’t stretch the pleasure. I’ll knock him out as quickly as I’ve the chance to strike. I’ll select my strikes rigorously, act correctly. And the knockout will certainly come. I do not know if this would be the first spherical or the final, however the struggle is not going to go all the way in which.

Kharitonov, in flip, can also be going to enter the ring for victory. Regardless of the shortage of expertise in skilled boxing, the Russian is properly acquainted with this sport because the amateurs. The worldwide grasp of sports activities in boxing had a stable profession earlier than shifting to MMA, as soon as he was even one step away from the Olympics. And he isn’t afraid of Williams in any respect.

Sergey Kharitonov and Danny Williams Photograph: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– I mentioned that I’d tear Williams, and I verify these phrases now, – mentioned Kharitonov. – Danny Williams is a really critical fighter, he beat Mike Tyson, fought Vitali Klitschko, Oleg Maskaev and a variety of different sturdy fighters, however I’ll knock him out. All of the final time I’ve continued to coach based on completely different guidelines, however for me as a boxer it has lengthy been a cherished dream to carry out in an expert ring. I did my greatest to arrange and present a spectacular struggle in such a brief time period.

There isn’t a doubt that the athletes could have time to indicate all their expertise within the six rounds for which the struggle is designed. On a section of 18 minutes, everybody will certainly have their very own moments to ship a knockout blow, since each naturally have such a chance. And, regardless of all Williams’ boxing expertise, Kharitonov has extra probabilities. Nonetheless, age is a tough factor, it’s unimaginable to deceive it for a very long time.

Defend belt

The famend boxer Fyodor Chudinov is taken into account the favourite within the upcoming struggle with the contender for the WBA Gold title Umar Sadik. Expertise speaks for the Russian and rather more stable statistics of battles (22 wins in 24 battles). The Briton has lately been in skilled boxing, since 2017 (10 wins in 11 fights). Previous to that, he carried out in amateurs for a very long time. Nevertheless, Sadik is certainly not focused on motivation, the upcoming struggle with Chudinov is the primary alternative in his profession to win the championship belt. Fedor must work exhausting to win.

Fyodor Chudinov Photograph: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

“The primary rule to win is to respect your opponent,” Chudinov confused. – In any other case, you might be weak. subsequently it’s crucial to be cautious of Sadik. I respect him, so I’ll hit exhausting. I am going to give it my greatest. I’m happy to carry out in entrance of the viewers. It is going to be nice, I actually wish to please everybody gathered in Khimki.

Through the press convention, Sergei Kharitonov recalled that in his youth Umar Sadik labored as an accountant, so he determined to current the visitor with an uncommon present – uncommon payments. The Briton appreciated the MMA fighter’s humorousness and as soon as once more famous the hospitality of the Russian folks. Nevertheless, having returned to speculations concerning the upcoming struggle, he grew to become critical and even smug.

Sergey Kharitonov (middle) and Umar Sadik (proper) Photograph: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

“Fedor is a really robust fighter,” mentioned Sadik. – However I got here to Russia to win. I’ll knock out your champion. And after I do, be lenient with him , have pity on him, as a result of he might be an excellent boxer. A boxer on the highest degree of professionalism.

Tickets for the colourful occasion in Khimki are nonetheless on sale, however there are only a few of them left. Allow us to remind you that the boxing night will start at 19:30 Moscow time. The primary seven fights might be proven solely by Sport-Categorical on its YouTube channel. The struggle between MMA legend Sergei Kharitonov and Briton Danny Williams, in addition to the struggle between Russian boxer Fedor Chudinov and Umar Sadik, might be proven dwell on REN TV.