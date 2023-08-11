Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Elon Musk is serious about his cage fight against meta boss Mark Zuckerberg. The duel is said to be held at an “epic location” in Italy.

Rome – A duel is becoming more and more likely: made several weeks ago Elon Musk known in a cage fight against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to want to compete. He reacted promptly and agreed. Now the Tesla boss is already in negotiations regarding the location of the fight.

Tesla boss Elon Musk challenges Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. © Montage: Imago/ABACAPRESS/dpa/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cage fight against Zuckerberg: Musk negotiates with Meloni and Italy Minister of Culture

The controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk wants to let the cage fight against Zuckerberg rise in front of a historical backdrop in Italy. Musk wrote on Friday (August 11) on his online platform “X”, formerly that he had spoken to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano and they had promised an “epic location” for the fight Twitter.

Sangiuliano was then a little more reserved. He and Musk had a “long and friendly conversation.” “We are thinking about how we can organize a big charity event and a historical event while respecting and fully protecting the sites,” he shared. It is also planned to donate several million euros to two Italian children’s hospitals. In Rome, however, it will not take place for the Minister of Culture. There was initially no reaction to Musk’s announcement from Meloni’s official residence in Rome on Friday.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meeting Elon Musk in June 2023. (Archive image) © Us Palazzo Chigi/ Filippo Attili/Imago

Duel between Musk and Zuckerberg should be broadcast on “X” and on Meta

Musk wrote that only ancient structures from the Roman era should be visible in the image of the fight – nothing modern. He had at times brought up the Roman Colosseum as a venue for the battle. However, this had been denied in recent weeks.

The prospect of the fight first surfaced in June. Musk challenged Zuckerberg to X, saying “I’m ready for a cage fight if he is.” He replied: “Send me the location”. But radio silence followed after the first stir, so many doubted that the tech billionaires would meet in the ring. Most recently, Musk has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to fight. Now he wrote that the fight should be at X and the services of Facebook-Group Meta will be streamed live.

But it may be some time before the two tech billionaires can actually duel. Musk wrote that he needed surgery because his right shoulder blade was rubbing against his ribs. “The recovery will only take a few months,” he announced at the same time. (dpa/asc)