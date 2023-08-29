Lenta.ru conducted a survey on social networks and found out why students value their teachers the most. And in the new show “Teacher Call” on RUTUBE you can observe in detail what attracts teachers of today’s schoolchildren the most.

Press service Rutube

Respect for students

Respect for students is mentioned most often, recalling what favorite teachers remember. With gratitude, they note their politeness, sincere attention to the opinion of the students, tactful remarks when it is necessary to point out mistakes. Without students’ trust in the teacher, there will be no desire to learn. A good example can be seen in the first episode of the show “Call for the Teacher”: the students gave a higher rating to the teacher who managed to win them over right away. “A real teacher can not only teach and evaluate, a real teacher can also listen,” says the host of the show, Mikhail Bashkatov. “The opinion of the students is the very “call for the teacher.”

Photo: Rutube press service

Love for your subject

Pupils are keenly aware of how important the subject is for the teacher. If this is true love for one’s work, the students will not forget such a teacher. Enthusiasts are able to infect with their interest even those to whom the subject was not given.

There is such a catchy and alluring thing in pedagogy. A student comes to you who hates biology, and after three or four months you see a completely different child who puts forward hypotheses and argues with you – this is great and cool! I don’t know if I managed to fall in love with the biology of the participants of the show in one lesson, but they became curious, and curiosity means a lot See also Ras Al Khaimah Police seize the cause of a family quarrel Maria Rabekoteacher of biology at the Moscow Khoroshkoly, participant in the first edition of the show Call for the Teacher

Photo: Rutube press service

Sense of humor

Studying for hours in the classroom, students especially appreciate the teacher’s ability to add fun to the learning process. A joke said to the point will relieve tension, cheer you up and help you remember the material better. Successful jokes of teachers are remembered for life and then retell to children and grandchildren. Therefore, a sense of humor has entered the top qualities that distinguish favorite teachers.

Photo: Rutube press service

Justice

There is nothing more offensive for a student than ignoring his efforts and achievements. But how nice it is to remember your finest hour, when you managed to shine in front of your classmates and earn the teacher’s praise. The best teachers, survey participants read, find a way to give everyone a chance to shine, not just the best students. “A teacher is not just a reproducer of knowledge,” says Alexander Odzho, a history teacher at Moscow School No. 854, who became a participant in the Call for the Teacher show. “I even scold myself if I talk more in class than the students, because the guys like to look for information themselves when they solve tasks, when they compare something, discuss, argue.” According to one of the high school students who became a participant in the show, this is the best thing that can be in a teacher: “There was a discussion, and the conversation could go anywhere.”

Photo: Rutube press service

Passion

Creative, enthusiastic people always attract attention, and for the teacher this is also a guarantee of respect and love of students. The main thing is that the teacher, passionate about his subject, should be a mentor, and not an overseer, so that he knows how to lead, and not stifle with his demands.

My principle is to be a coordinator. For a modern teacher, the main thing is to give the children the opportunity to learn new things and learn to learn. I think that it is very important for a modern teacher to be on the same wavelength with his students, for the reason that we study together – in my case – history and social studies Alexander Ojo

Photo: Rutube press service

Originality of thinking

Originality is no less important for a teacher than for an artist. We can say that the teacher goes on stage every day, and he has to solve a difficult task: to keep the attention of his students. School textbooks are by no means included in the bestseller list, and only a non-standard approach to the educational process can turn a lesson into an exciting pastime. The first episode of the show “A Call for the Teacher” demonstrated how an original approach helps to quickly establish contact with the class and intrigue students with the topic of the lesson. The star guest of the show, actor and blogger Dmitry Krasilov, noted that the teacher so successfully endeared herself to schoolchildren that they were immediately ready to interact with her.

Photo: Rutube press service

Pedagogical tournament

New show “Teacher Call” on RUTUBE is a pedagogical tournament in which students act as judges, said its host, popular artist Mikhail Bashkatov. Each edition of the season includes two lessons with different teachers in a class of eight students aged 13 to 16. Teenagers give grades on a five-point scale, determining which of the teachers liked the class more. The star guests of the show act as students and share their impressions; in the first episode, this is the artist and blogger Dmitry Krasilov.

The teacher with the highest score goes to the next stage, and the winner of the season receives the main award – a golden bell and a cash prize. Exited participants receive a consolation prize – a certificate for 50 thousand rubles.

Advertiser: LLC “Ruform”

18+

2sHEdXsoruLWJ45rGr6fRcfk8vuvvxgnTjvCuhwWPh4h5aRzGi8amhLx