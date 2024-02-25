As part of the Games of the Future, the Battle of Robots started in Kazan. Izvestia correspondent Artur Ishpulatov learned at the scene of the events on February 25 how the tournament is going and what impressions it evokes in the audience.

“The ring for robots was developed by engineers; it is filled with traps in order to complicate the task for the athletes. Bulletproof glass is installed around the perimeter to protect spectators. When the robots hit each other, metal parts fly and sparks fly,” the journalist explained.

Members of the Predators team from Kazakhstan said that their robot weighs about 113 kg – such a noticeable weight due to its tubular design. The guys explained that it arrived at the competition already assembled after the final check at home.

Izvestia also managed to communicate with the team from St. Petersburg, which amazed many by the fact that it consisted exclusively of girls. Representative of “Energy girls” Alexandra Kravchenko dispelled the myth that only guys are interested in robots.

“I try, as a pilot, to evaluate the enemy equally to myself. This is Robot Battle, anything can happen here. There should be no fear, only faith in yourself and your baby,” she said.

The girl also noted that the battle of robots makes everyone fall in love with it – both children and adults. This could be confirmed when talking with the audience. Thus, Elmira Shamsieva, together with her daughter Kamila, said that they received a lot of impressions from the takeoffs and bright battles of the equipment.

“Basketball, volleyball – we saw that, but the battle of robots seemed to us something unusual, that’s why we came. We really liked it, we got a lot of emotions,” said the viewer.

“Games of the Future” combines traditional sports competitions and e-sports. They take place from February 21 to March 3 in Kazan. 300 teams from around the world will take part in the competition. 1.5 thousand volunteers from Russia and friendly countries will be involved in the tournament.

There are a total of 21 disciplines in the games program. One example of the format is figital football, an analogue of mini-football, in which athletes combine participation with playing the football simulator EA Sports FC 24. In figital basketball, real basketball is intertwined with the computer game NBA 2K. Similar combinations of the two formats will be at the Future Games in hockey, racing, martial arts, skateboarding and cycling, as well as cycling (BMX).

Earlier, on December 17, Izvestia correspondent Victoria Zhiltsova told how the final of the Battle of Robots championship took place in Moscow. Teams from Russia, India, China and Turkey trained their fighters. The final battle turned out to be the most spectacular: the Chinese robot destroyed the Indian one with one blow. The Russian team took third place.