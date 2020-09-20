Highlights: Female sub inspector in Amethi accuses senior officers of serious allegations

The woman policeman said, I have not come to work, I will give the design

The lady officer also said, the officer tells me to die

Amethi

The battle of police versus police has started in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Here, the woman sub-inspector has alleged that the Additional Superintendent of Police and the in-charge of the police station are harassing them. The woman sub-inspector arrived in front of Superintendent of Police Amethi on Sunday and informed them about the decision to give the job design.

Subha Inspector Sudha Verma, appointed in Fursatganj police station area, has been charged with additional superintendent of police Dayaram Saroj and police in-charge Fursatganj. The female officer says that they are not giving us leave. He said, ‘I applied for leave 2-3 times. Despite this, my leave was canceled. Women Sub Inspector Sudha Verma alleged that they are being harassed by the Additional Superintendent of Police and in-charge of the police station.

SP said that no complaint was received yet

Sudha Verma said, ‘We have been transferred. We have no problem with the transfer. Yes, if it had happened correctly then there was no problem. Sudha Verma was asked what she wanted. On this, he said, ‘My transfer should be stopped otherwise we do not have to do this job. I am being transferred at the behest of someone. Honor also matters. If I talk about feeding, then I will do it anywhere through a job. In this regard SP Dinesh Singh said, ‘Establishment Board is constituted for the transfer. Several sub-inspectors and head constables have been transferred to Amethi district. If the woman SI had any objections to him, they had to meet in person. As of now, I have not received the complaint yet. Action will be taken on receipt of complaint.