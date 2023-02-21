“Volunteers from assault detachments, in cooperation with airborne units and supporting artillery units, completely liberated the town of Paraskovichivka,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

This town is located at the northern entrance to Bakhmut, at the intersection of two important roads.

The “Wagner” armed group, which was on the front line in the Battle of Bakhmut, announced on Friday the seizure of Paraskovichivka.

For more than 6 months, “Wagner” and the Russian army have been trying to control the city of Bakhmut, which has limited strategic importance, but has gained great symbolic significance due to the length and difficulty of the fighting.

Kiev and Moscow forces suffered heavy losses there, while a number of analysts believe that Russia would like to seize it before the first anniversary of the launch of its military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Battle of the East