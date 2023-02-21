“Volunteers from assault detachments, in cooperation with airborne units and supporting artillery units, completely liberated the town of Paraskovichivka,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.
This town is located at the northern entrance to Bakhmut, at the intersection of two important roads.
The “Wagner” armed group, which was on the front line in the Battle of Bakhmut, announced on Friday the seizure of Paraskovichivka.
For more than 6 months, “Wagner” and the Russian army have been trying to control the city of Bakhmut, which has limited strategic importance, but has gained great symbolic significance due to the length and difficulty of the fighting.
Kiev and Moscow forces suffered heavy losses there, while a number of analysts believe that Russia would like to seize it before the first anniversary of the launch of its military operation in Ukraine on February 24.
Battle of the East
- In recent weeks, Russian offensives along the front line in the east have intensified.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that his country’s army was inflicting “heavy” losses on Russian forces near the town of Vohlidar in the eastern Donbass region.
- In his videotaped nightly speech, Zelensky added, “The situation is very complicated. We are fighting. We are breaking the invaders and inflicting heavy losses on Russia.”
- The Ukrainian president referred to several towns in Donbass, where fighting has been concentrated for months, saying: “The more losses Russia suffers in Donbass, Bakhmut, Volydar, Marinka and Krymina, the sooner we end this war with Ukraine’s victory.”
- Last Saturday, Russia announced its control of a village in Griannikovka, Kharkiv province, and another in Donetsk.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that up to 80 soldiers were killed as a result of the clashes, noting that 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 vehicles and a howitzer were destroyed.
- The ministry also indicated that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were killed on other fronts, as more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers were killed on the Krasny Liman axis in Lugansk, about 150 others on the Donetsk axis, and 20 on the Kherson axis.
