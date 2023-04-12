Russia says capturing Bakhmut would open the way for future attacks across Ukraine, while Kiev and the West claim the now devastated city is of only symbolic importance.

Wagner

• On Tuesday, the head of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his forces control more than 80 percent of Bakhmut, whose bloody battles that have been going on for months have been likened to a “meat grinder”.

• Prigozhin made it clear that his forces, which played a major role in the advancement of the Russian forces in the east, are proceeding to encircle Bakhmut.

• He said in a video clip published by a Russian military blogger: “The largest part of Bakhmut, more than 80 percent of it is under our control now, including the entire administrative center, factories, warehouses, and the city administration.”

• Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russian-controlled part of the Donetsk region, said that the Russian forces are besieging the Ukrainian forces in a corner, noting that Donetsk is one of the 4 regions that Moscow announced its annexation last September.

• Russian news agencies quoted Pushilin as saying to state television: “They have no choice but to advance and surrender in the western regions, where their forces are stationed.”

Ukrainian army

• On the other hand, the spokesman for the Eastern Military Command in Ukraine, Serhiy Chervati, said that the situation in Bakhmut is “under control,” adding that Kiev “will not allow its forces to be surrounded.”

• Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hana Malyar acknowledged that Bakhmut “took the main blow” in the fighting, but added that Russian forces “generally lose to us in street battles, so they destroy all buildings and structures.”

• Kiev says it needs more and more efficient Western weapons to defeat Russia, and senior Ukrainian officials went ahead with their efforts to persuade the allies to open their stores.

• Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter, on Tuesday, that he had received assurances from his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, of “steadfast” American support.

• Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while hosting his Ukrainian counterpart, pledged to provide new supplies of assault rifles, automatic weapons and ammunition.