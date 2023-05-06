Wagner’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his men were short of ammunition and he expected the army to replace its troops at Bakhmut next Wednesday, jeopardizing the goal Russia has long attached great importance to trying to divide its neighbour.

“My men will not suffer useless and unjustified losses without ammunition,” Prigozhin said in a video accompanied by a written withdrawal declaration, addressing the chief of the Russian General Staff, the Defense Ministry and President Vladimir Putin as the supreme commander.

The declaration stated that “bureaucrats” had obstructed supplies despite knowing that Wagner’s target timing for capturing the city was May 9, when Moscow celebrates Victory Day in World War II.

Prigozhin added in the clip, “If you, because of your petty jealousy, do not want to give the Russian people the victory of seizing Bakhmut, then that is your problem.”

The state RIA news agency later reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had instructed one of his two deputies to ensure that the troops had all the weapons they needed.

The battle of Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities still outside its control in the industrial Donbass region, was the fiercest battle in the conflict, in which both sides lost thousands of lives in a fierce war over months.

Ukrainian forces have retreated in recent weeks, but are holding out in the city to inflict as many losses on the Russians as possible before Kiev’s planned massive counterattack against the invading forces along the 1,000-kilometre front line.

“Due to a lack of ammunition, our losses are increasing rapidly every day,” Prigozhin’s official statement on the withdrawal read.

And the statement continued, “On the tenth of May 2023, we will be forced to transfer our positions in the Bakhmut region to the units of the Ministry of Defense and withdraw those who remain from Wagner to logistical camps to restore our strength.”

Hoax or reality?

It is not clear whether Prigozhin, who often makes comments that observers describe as “reckless,” would proceed with the withdrawal if his men did not get the extra ammunition, or if his disagreement with the Russian leadership was a ruse.

A senior Ukrainian official said Friday that Russia is moving Wagner fighters from the front line to Bakhmut to capture the city by Victory Day on May 9.

“We now see them withdrawing (the fighters) from the entire offensive line in which Wagner’s forces are located, and withdrawing (the fighters) towards Bakhmut,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hana Malyar said on Ukrainian television.