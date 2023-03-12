The mercenaries of Wagner, who fight alongside Russia in the war in Ukraine, claim new successes in the battle of Bakhmut, the Donbass city at the center of the conflict for weeks. Evgeny Prigozhin, number 1 of Wagner, announces that his men are 1.2 km from the city center. “We are 1200 meters from the administrative center of the city”, Prigozhin’s words in a video released in these hours. In the video, a building from which a column of smoke rises is indicated: “It is the city administration building”. According to CNN, which geolocated the video, Prigozhin’s words are correct.

“This is the point where the Ukrainian Armed Forces will conduct a counteroffensive from the north, it is important for us that our sides are covered. If that happens, then everything is fine. If not, the Wagner will be surrounded, with Ukrainians that are in the center of Bakhmut”, the scenario outlined by Prigozhin, who reiterates his requests for support from Moscow: 10,000 tons of ammunition, perhaps at the expense of the oligarchs.

From the other side of the front, Ukrainian communications arrive. According to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the eastern command of the armed forces, in the last 24 hours 20 ‘contacts’ have been recorded between units in Kiev and forces in Moscow, made up of Wagner men and Russian paratroopers.

“The enemy has been actively conducting combat operations all week, just like the week before. Yesterday was no exception,” Cherevatyi said. “In the past 24 hours, the enemy has attacked our positions in the Bakhmut area 157 times with artillery and multiple rocket launchers. The Wagner has not been destroyed, but we are on the way to succeeding.”

The latest independent updates, provided by intelligence headed by the British Ministry of Defence, refer to the control of the eastern part of the city, acquired by Russian forces. Ukraine continues to hold out west of Bakhmut, across the river that marks the front line.