Battle of Bahmut | US: Russia lost 100,000 troops in last five months

Russia has lost at least 100,000 troops in the past five months, according to US estimates, said a White House spokesman John Kirby on Monday evening Finnish time. The figure covers both the dead and the wounded.

According to Kirby, the losses apply specifically and only to the battles taking place in the Bahmut area. Kirby said, according to the Reuters news agency, that Russia’s offensive in Donbas has “halted and failed.”

According to Kirby, the United States estimates, based on its intelligence, that there would be more than 20,000 dead from the loss of military power. According to the US estimate, half of the dead are soldiers of the Wagner mercenary group. Kirby did not say how the United States formed its assessment, but referred to intelligence information.

“The fact is that the Russian attack attempt [Bahmutissa] has failed after months of fighting and significant losses,” Kirby said, according to Reuters.

Kirby doesn’t in his press conference agreed to give the US assessment of Ukraine’s losses in Bahmut, because “they [ukrainalaiset] are victims, Russia is the aggressor”. According to him, the White House does not have public information that could complicate the situation in Ukraine.

During Easter, secret documents of the US armed forces and the intelligence service were leaked to the public, first on the messaging service Discord. The authenticity of all documents that have become public cannot be verified. One of the leaked documents claimed, along with US estimates, that 43,000 Russian soldiers would have died in combat during the year, and 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers.

In public, US officials have estimated that Russia would have lost around 200,000 soldiers during the war. The figure includes both the dead and the seriously wounded.

United States however, they believe that Russia’s losses in particular have increased dramatically. Russia has been sending poorly trained but large numbers of soldiers to the Battle of Bahmut, for example, at an accelerating pace.

The city of Bahmut is located in eastern Ukraine, in the Donetsk region. Over the last few months, there have been heavy battles for the control of the city.

Bahmut is called a “meat grinder” because the battle for the city has been brutal and difficult and both have lost a lot of soldiers.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said in its review on Monday evening that the heaviest battles are still concentrated in Bahmut and also in Marjinka, located in Donetsk.

“Russia continues to focus its biggest forces on attacks in the front lines of Lyman, Bahmut, Avdijivka and Marjinka. Ukraine managed to repel more than 30 attacks on Monday. Bahmut and Marjinka are still at the center of the fighting,” the General Staff wrote in its review.

The headquarters claimed on Saturday that more and more Russian soldiers had refused to fight near the town of Marjinka. According to it, the reasons for the refusal would be personnel losses, delayed deliveries of ammunition, lack of protective equipment and equipment and artillery support.