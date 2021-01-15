Battle.net is getting its first makeover in years, Blizzard has announced.

This new version of Blizzard’s famous launcher is designed “to welcome players of all ability levels and make sure they have a smooth time navigating the app”, Blizzard said.

Headline changes include improved navigation and layout (you can now favorite your games and arrange them for ease of access), a more expansive layout for news and game content, a revamped social pane, accessibility improvements, and a new, consolidated notifications hub. The images below show off how the new Battle.net looks:

The patch rolls out in North America first (my app is still on the current version). It’ll launch elsewhere in the weeks ahead, Blizzard said. “This is just the beginning of new features coming to Battle.net; we’ll keep iterating, improving, and adding to the app over time.”

Battle.net launched in December 1996 just a few days before the original Diablo. The launcher was officially renamed to Blizzard App in 2017, but Blizzard later reversed the decision. These days, Battle.net is home to Activision’s PC games as well as Blizzard games. Under the “partner games” section you’ll find a raft of Call of Duty titles, including Warzone.