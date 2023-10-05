Blizzard isn’t having an incredible time, with the closure of Overwatch 2’s eSports division upon us and, now, problems with Battle.net. For some hours, in fact, the gaming service was inaccessible and many players were unable to play exclusive titles on the platform, such as Diablo 4 (which at least is coming to Steam shortly).
The problem has been so extensive since force Blizzard to publicly apologize with their players via social media, as you can see above. On X the team wrote: “We apologize once again for the inconvenience caused by the outages today, we are working to resolve everything as quickly as possible.”
Blizzard’s resolution of the issue
Fortunately, within a few hours of the apology message on X the team was able to solve problems and bring Battle.net back online on a regular basis. The company wrote: “Login issues have been resolved. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
It was initially feared that the issue would last for many hours, as the team was unable to provide an estimated time frame for deploying the fixes needed to bring Battle.net back online. Tell us, have you encountered any problems or have you “dodged” the period of inaccessibility?
