Blizzard isn’t having an incredible time, with the closure of Overwatch 2’s eSports division upon us and, now, problems with Battle.net. For some hours, in fact, the gaming service was inaccessible and many players were unable to play exclusive titles on the platform, such as Diablo 4 (which at least is coming to Steam shortly).

The problem has been so extensive since force Blizzard to publicly apologize with their players via social media, as you can see above. On X the team wrote: “We apologize once again for the inconvenience caused by the outages today, we are working to resolve everything as quickly as possible.”