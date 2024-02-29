Today's GFN Thursday looks decidedly rich, given that it brings with it the news of the fact that Battle.net comes to GeForce Nowtherefore joining Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Ubisoft Connect and GOG.com among the services with partnerships already started with the NVIDIA platform.

The first Battle.net games that can be played through the NVIDIA cloud gaming system will be available as early as this week, and among them we find Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty HQ and Hearthstone: Users who own these titles on Battle.net can stream them from multiple devices on GeForce NOW.

These are some of the 8 new games arriving on the cloud this week, for a total of 30 titles joining GeForce Now in March 2024. Over half of these games are coming to the GeForce NOW library at launchincluding Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Palia, The Thaumaturge, Outpost: Infinity Siege and more.