Today's GFN Thursday looks decidedly rich, given that it brings with it the news of the fact that Battle.net comes to GeForce Nowtherefore joining Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Ubisoft Connect and GOG.com among the services with partnerships already started with the NVIDIA platform.
The first Battle.net games that can be played through the NVIDIA cloud gaming system will be available as early as this week, and among them we find Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty HQ and Hearthstone: Users who own these titles on Battle.net can stream them from multiple devices on GeForce NOW.
These are some of the 8 new games arriving on the cloud this week, for a total of 30 titles joining GeForce Now in March 2024. Over half of these games are coming to the GeForce NOW library at launchincluding Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Palia, The Thaumaturge, Outpost: Infinity Siege and more.
30 games coming in March
Additionally, NVIDIA announces that i day passes they will be available starting next week and will offer users the benefits of Ultimate and Priority subscriptions every 24 hours.
here are the games introduced this week in the service catalog:
- STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster (New Release on Steam, 02/28)
- Space Engineers (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, 02/29)
- Welcome to ParadiZe (New release on Steam, 02/29)
- Call of Duty HQ (Battle.net)
- Diablo IV (Battle.net)
- Fort Solis (Steam)
- Hearthstone (Battle.net)
- Overwatch 2 (Battle.net)
As for everything March 2024these are the games expected to arrive during the month in the GeForce Now catalog:
- The Thaumaturge (New release on Steam, 4/03)
- Classified: France '44 (New release on Steam, 5/03)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (New Release on Steam, Tue 5/03)
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, 5/03)
- Winter Survival (New release on Steam, 6/03)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (New Release on Steam, 7/03)
- Hellbreach: Vegas (New Release on Steam, 11/03)
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince (New Release on Steam, 03/14)
- Outcast – A New Beginning (New release on Steam, 03/15)
- Alone in the Dark (New release on Steam, 03/20)
- Breachway (New release on Steam, 03/22)
- Palia (New release on Steam, 03/25)
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (New Release on Steam, 03/26)
- Millennia (New release on Steam, 03/26)
- Outpost: Infinity Siege (New Release on Steam, 03/26)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! (New release on Steam, 03/26)
- Balatro (Steam)
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Steam)
- Portal: Revolution (Steam)
- STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R (Steam)
- STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – DEMO (Steam)
- Undisputed (Steam)
