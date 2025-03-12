03/12/2025



Updated at 11:15h.





The result of the Champions League tie (3-1) between Barcelona and Benfica did not like the fans displaced to the city. The most radical sector of the Lisbon Club has already generated incidents with flares in the first leg in da Luz and was not going to be less at Lluís Companys.

On his arrival at the immediate vicinity of the stadium, the police had to intervene for a brawl against some Barca fans. Once inside, after the goal Lamine Yamal, the Portuguese ultras made theirs again with flares that had managed to strain and the megafonia had to warn them of their possible expulsion.

But once the Portuguese party ended, they ended up showing their most violent facet. Benfica’s followers wanted to pay their anger for the defeat against the culés that were around the visiting area, and security personnel had to go to avoid greater evil. However, when trying to stop them, the ‘Stewards’ themselves ended up wrapped in a pitched battle with the Lusos fans.

Battle Battle with Benfica fans and the security of FC Barcelona in Montjuic at the end of the Champions League match. pic.twitter.com/bebmufch6d – Jordi (@jordimoreno8_) March 11, 2025

The Eagles fans are known as one of the most violent in Europe, and it is not surprising that UEFA has warned them with economic fines on several occasions, although these measures do not seem to have had an effect. They already lined her against Real Sociedad when they launched flares to the fans ‘Txuri-Urdin’ and also in Munich, where they delayed the beginning of their encounter for lighting the same pyrotechnic elements in the middle of the meter. It remains to be seen if this time the European organization ends up imposing a sanction that has greater effectiveness.