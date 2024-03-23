Despite being more than twenty years old, the project Battle for Westnoth it continues tirelessly, so much so that it has reached there in the last few hours version 1.18. We are talking about a famous turn-based strategy game completely free and open source, which fans of the genre will certainly know, given that he is considered one of the best exponents of the genre.

Patch 1.18 has been rolled out for Windows, macOS, and Linux and includes many additional content: a new Drake campaign, the complete remake of the Loyalist campaign, a clear improvement in graphic performance, adjustments to the balance of the multiplayer mode, the addition of objectives, many changes to the editor and more.