Despite being more than twenty years old, the project Battle for Westnoth it continues tirelessly, so much so that it has reached there in the last few hours version 1.18. We are talking about a famous turn-based strategy game completely free and open source, which fans of the genre will certainly know, given that he is considered one of the best exponents of the genre.
Patch 1.18 has been rolled out for Windows, macOS, and Linux and includes many additional content: a new Drake campaign, the complete remake of the Loyalist campaign, a clear improvement in graphic performance, adjustments to the balance of the multiplayer mode, the addition of objectives, many changes to the editor and more.
A long story
To get a complete idea of all the news, we refer you to official release note. If you are interested in playing it, you can download it immediately from official sitefrom Steam or from itch.io.
Battle for Wesnoth currently boasts 17 single player campaigns and 55 multiplayer maps. 200 unit types divided into seven factions, all with their own abilities, weapons and spells. Furthermore, the game has been translated into more than 30 languages, including Italian. Really, there's no reason not to play it at least once in your life.
