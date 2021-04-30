When he thought that the League was escaping after adding two draws in the last three days, Real Madrid found an unexpected gift. The defeat of Barça against Granada in the postponed match that the Catalans had has given the Whites good cards to envy for the title. A draw or a defeat for Atlético against the team that Ronald Koeman trains in the duel that will measure the first against the third in the championship next week at the Camp Nou would allow Zinedine Zidane’s team to depend on itself to revalidate the trophy that won the last year, as long as the three main contenders, who must be added to a full Seville, overcome this weekend with the grid intact. Such an arrangement implies that the whole of Chamartín bends Osasuna in a meeting that is conditioned by Wednesday’s visit to Stamford Bridge, where the semifinal tie of the Champions League against Chelsea will be resolved, after the 1-1 recorded at Alfredo Di Stéfano.

The lawsuit with the ‘blue’ squad in Valdebebas once again denoted the enormous fatigue accumulated by the great players of Real Madrid, lost by the sum of kilometers in a season in which the incessant scourge of injuries and the coronavirus has forced Zidane to rotate less than usual. The fatigue of Casemiro, Kroos or Modric, all of them over three thousand minutes, was more than palpable and allowed the Chelsea athletes to run freely during an initial half hour of extreme suffering. The lack of aim of the troops of Thomas Tuchel, a new decisive performance of Courtois and the everlasting rebellion of Benzema saved the whites and they kept their hopes up of being in the final in Istanbul. But the deposit remains low and the Marseille technician must manage efforts so that his praetorians recharge batteries in the face of the London assault.

It is not easy to weigh between two such succulent awards, especially considering that Zidane has promised to fight for both until the end. But a witness has long been warning of the possible engine breakdown and at least one overhaul is advisable, under penalty of a fatal accident.

Despite this, Zidane assured that he will make “the best team” to confront Osasuna, stressing the risks of diverting attention from the immediate to focus on Chelsea. «You cannot think about Wednesday’s game before tomorrow’s. We have to do well and just think about that game. This is how football works. If you think otherwise it is very complicated and you do not get to everything, “said a coach who predicted a” very complicated “League until the end and He said not to be happy about the punctures of the rivals, although there is no doubt that Barça’s skid has not even been painted.

Hazard points to eleven



Accustomed to changing his skin depending on the parts that emanate from the infirmary, Zidane goes to the duel with the rojillos with more bad news than good news. Despite having been training with the group for two days once his muscle injury and coronavirus were overcome, Sergio Ramos was left out of a list with three ‘blackbirds’ -Miguel Gutiérrez, Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas-, which complicates his options to have weight in the stake against Chelsea. Yes, Hazard appears, who after leaving in the final stretch against Betis and ‘blues’ needs to fill up with confidence in order to reserve a seat for the gala dinner with his former team. Rodrygo and Mariano, little used this season, could enter the lead to give Vinicius and Benzema some respite, two others who are very close to their strength. Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Mendy and Valverde are out, in addition to the captain, which forces the rear to shake.

He doesn’t have those Jagoba Raze problems. The Berriatúa coach refreshed several of his most important pieces last weekend against Celta, a match in which the sky-blue team broke a streak of three consecutive wins for the rojillos. It only has the absences of the substitute goalkeeper, Rubén Martínez, and the striker Calleri. The Navarrese squad has not beaten Real Madrid at home since April 2004 and succumbed in his last ten visits to the Santiago Bernabéu, but in his first appearance at the Alfredo Di Stéfano he will try to scratch the whites as he did in the first round at El Sadar, where he signed a draw in a clash marked by the poor state of the field thanks to the ravages caused by the storm ‘Filomena’.