The battle for place six on the coefficient ranking has started in full force. Portugal dealt a hard blow after two sublime Champions League evenings and rose to sixth place, but the Dutch clubs repaired the damage on Thursday evening. Although the first serious attack was repulsed, the differences are minimal.

Points obtained

The Netherlands could thank PSV and AZ that place six was recaptured. The Eindhoven team stunted by beating Premier League leader Arsenal 2-0. AZ also did excellent business: FC Vaduz was defeated 1-2. As a result, PSV and AZ are assured of wintering. That resulted in an extra 0.400 point for PSV, AZ was paid 0.200 because it survived the group in the Conference League. That brought the total weekly yield to 1,400 points.

That is ultimately a reasonable score, although it could have been higher. Feyenoord gave away a draw in injury time and therefore 0.200 points. Ajax turned out to have no chance in the end. For the team from Amsterdam, after a 0-3 defeat against Liverpool, the curtain fell in the Champions League. The team from Amsterdam must secure the ticket for the Europa League next week on a visit to Rangers.

Portugal points

Ultimately, the damage is not too bad for the Netherlands. It didn’t seem like that on Wednesday night. The Portuguese experienced two almost perfect evenings in the Champions League and even briefly recaptured sixth place, which is good for two permanent Champions League tickets from 2024. Benfica beat Juventus and overwintered, while FC Porto continued the adventure thanks to a victory over Club Brugge. in the billion-dollar ball also extended.

Sporting CP drew against Tottenham Hotspur. As a result, Portugal cleared the gap on the Netherlands in one fell swoop and collected 2,500 points. That was the end of it, because SC Braga lost 1-0 at Union Berlin. Wintering in the Europa League is therefore a big job for the Portuguese sub-topper.

Current state

The tension in the battle for place six is ​​unprecedented. Thanks to tonight's strong performance, the Netherlands again has a lead of 1,184 points over the Southern Europeans. After last season, the Netherlands was even allowed to secretly dream of fifth place, but the gap with France has become too big in recent weeks to think about that. The Netherlands seems to be able to fully concentrate on defending sixth place.

After the group stages, the fierce battle will resume in full force. It is favorable for the Netherlands that victories in the Europa League and Conference League are rewarded with as many coefficient points as in the Champions League, where the opposition for the Portuguese teams will normally be higher. Feyenoord may be able to play a crucial role in this, just like last season. The team from Rotterdam is currently number three in a Conference League place, which turned out to be a gold mine for coefficient points last season.

5. France 57.164

6. Netherlands 53,900

7. Portugal 52,716