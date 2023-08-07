In an article published in The Guardian, Mark Ruffalo asks that leaders who will participate in the Amazon Summit fight for the biome

American actor Mark Ruffalo, known for playing the character Hulk in the film franchise “The Avengers”wrote an article published this Sunday (6.Aug.2023) by the British newspaper The Guardian inviting the leaders who will be present at the Amazon Summit in Belém (PA) on the 8th and 9th of August to act for the preservation of the biome.

In the text, Ruffalo warns about the “inflection point” to the Amazon basin, where destruction will reach a point where the forest will no longer be able to regenerate.

“More than 10,000 species could go extinct, starting a domino effect that would affect our planet’s climate, our water and food supplies everywhere. […] Even if you live on the other side of the globe, that is your problem too.”he said.

The actor emphasizes the urgent need to protect at least 80% of the Amazon and manage the other 20% of “sustainable way”. He also highlights the role of indigenous peoples, whom he calls “Real Life Avengers” for the preservation of the forest.

“While we play at consuming and destroying, indigenous peoples conserve almost all the biodiversity that this planet still has. […] But, tragically, these indigenous peoples are being displaced, attacked and even killed by multiple villains: hostile governments, powerful lobbies, trafficking, loggers and gold miners.”highlighted.

In the article, he says that world leaders need to “commit to recognize indigenous territories and protect 80% of the forest now, in accordance with scientific recommendations”.

In May, Ruffalo asked the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for “spread the message” against Timeframe. On social networks, he shared a publication by federal deputy Célia Xakriabá (Psol-MG) to criticize PL 490 and asked the petista to be “the hero the people chose”.

The Amazon Countries Summit will be held in Belém, Pará, starting on August 8, and will receive the 8 member countries of ACTO (Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization). In addition to Lula, the presidents of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana and Peru will participate. The governments of Suriname and Venezuela will send representatives.

The event aims to establish policies and strategies for the sustainable development of the region. In addition, it can anticipate topics that will be discussed globally at COP30, scheduled for 2025. Norway and Germany were also invited to participate in the meeting as they are the largest funders of the Amazon Fund.