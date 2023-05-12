Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

For weeks, the entire party landscape has been arguing about Robert Habeck’s heating law. The CDU and the Greens are now on the march again.

Berlin/Munich – The question of climate-friendly heating is not least causing tempers to heat up: “A heating theater” in Berlin was made by a political scientist in the Munich Mercury jointly responsible for a high-altitude poll by the AfD. And Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) also sensed a campaign against the “decarbonization of climate protection in the heating sector” behind the allegations of nepotism in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Or in simpler terms: the critics are in the process of indirectly sabotaging the heating transition.

Now supporters and opponents of Habeck’s plans are again on the offensive. The CDU announced a broad-based campaign on Thursday (May 11). The title: “Fair heating instead of burning.” The Greens in the Bundestag also made a conspicuous move. Several parliamentary group politicians placed another demand paper in the virtual shop window almost simultaneously on Thursday afternoon.

Among others, co-group leader Britta Haßelmann, Habeck’s State Secretary Sven Giegold and the Bavarian MP Jamila Schäfer shared the Green plan for heating. It promises a “social” and “just heat transition” – but also contains fuel for the traffic light coalition. The coming weeks could show whether he can hold his own in the struggle for approval inside and outside the alliance, even against the cross-camp opposition from the Union and the FDP.

What does Habeck’s planned “Building Energy Act” say? The law stipulates that all newly installed heating systems will be climate-friendly from 2024. However, existing heaters can continue to run and may be repaired. Anyone who replaces the heating faster than provided for by law should get a climate bonus – according to the ideas of the Greens group, this should also remain unaffected by additional funding.

Habeck’s heating law: CDU starts campaign with “normal citizens”

The CDU believes that a “majority” of the people in Germany are behind them. The aim of the new campaign is to give frightened people a voice and to “stop” the draft law in its current form, said General Secretary Mario Czaja at the campaign presentation. He expected “many thousands” of people to attend.

The CDU has a website under the domain fair-heizung.de furnished. Those who are interested should register there; According to Czaja, handouts will also be made available to the CDU state associations in the next few days.

According to Czaja, it shows “normal citizens”, some of whom are party members. For example, next to the photo of an older woman you can read: “Don’t burn my pension.” Next to a young man is: “Don’t burn my parents’ house”. However, Czaja did not want to comment on the costs of the campaign; “a smaller amount” had been spent. The party says “yes” to climate protection, he assured. But she wanted “a heating turnaround with the people and not against the people”.

Heating law: Greens appease “house” owners with promises of money

Remarkably, the Greens followed the same line in their counter-offensive. “This is how the heat transition works in a socially just manner!”, Haßelmann tweeted under her link to the group’s own position paper. At the same time, Schäfer turned the tables. “Anyone who installs a gas heater now will end up in a cost trap,” she warned, referring to the rising prices for fossil fuels such as oil and gas. No one is left alone when “the old heating is broken” in the cottage, assisted Hasselmann – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also likes to use these words and often.

Nonetheless, the Green demands paper from Friday (May 5) could irritate some observers. Finance Minister Christian Lindner too: The FDP leader has just postponed the draft for the 2024 budget again – with reference to excessive spending requests from the departments. On Thursday he also announced a 30 million minus in the current tax estimate compared to the previous forecast.

CDU General Czaja (right) presented a new campaign – Robert Habeck's Greens are also making PR steam again with the heating law

However, the social plans of the Greens would not come without ordinary additional costs: “From the point of view of the Greens parliamentary group, everyone should be able to participate in the heat transition,” it says Paper. This should succeed with state funding: Citizens with “small incomes” should be able to receive grants of up to 80 percent for a new heating system – if the Greens have their way.

Greens want to defuse heating problems with funding – against CDU and FDP

The maximum subsidy should be given with a taxable household income of up to 20,000 euros. With a household income of 60,000 euros, 40 percent of the total costs are to be subsidised. A basic subsidy should be 30 percent. When it comes to rents, too, the parliamentary group demands more than the traffic light coalition agreement: A “modernization levy” should only be four percent a year.

In a “further step”, a “partial warm rent” must come, the Greens are demanding. This is in the coalition agreement. The concept: The landlord ensures a basic supply of heat for a fixed rent including heating. If you heat more, you have to pay as a tenant yourself.

It seems possible that the dispute over the heating systems will continue to escalate in the coming weeks – in addition to the secondary theater of war over the allocation of posts in Habeck’s ministry. Several Observers recently accused the Union of “populism”.How FR.de reported. The constellation is also spicy because the coalition partner FDP is also extremely critical of the plans. Group leader Christian Dürr also had to put up with accusations of populism from the moderator in the ZDF talk “Markus Lanz”. The SPD wanted to get the law through the Bundestag and Bundesrat before the summer break. (fn)