Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Arrests follow the “towel movement” against beach bars in Greece. (Icon image) © Nicolas Economou(Imago/Icon image

Illegal beach bar operators in Greece scare locals off the beach. Their “towel movement” is now followed by arrests and closures.

Athens – The “towel movement” in Greece is having a resounding effect: 16 people have been arrested during controls at beach bars within the last three days. The previous protest action made international headlines and thus gave the citizens’ movement an official hearing. Its initiators complain that beach bars are spreading illegally on the Greek coast and restricting free, free access to the beaches.

The civil movement started on the island of Paros. There, protesters had fought for their beaches in the past few weeks, armed with banners and towels. “We reclaim our beaches” and “Save the beaches” they chanted. In the meantime, locals and tourists alike have joined the “towel movement” on numerous other islands and holiday resorts in Greece.

Raids in Greece: The fight for free beaches – “towel movement” makes waves

Because the protest is not aimed at tourists, but at the countless illegal and semi-legal beach bars in Greece, whose beach chairs and umbrellas pave the beaches. At the start of the summer season, the deputy prosecutor of the Greek Supreme Court called for crackdowns across the country.

It is important to ensure that the locals have free, unhindered access to the beaches, which are public in any case. “The Greek law does not recognize private beaches,” he is quoted as saying German press agency (dpa). The government in Athens then announced that it would take tougher action. Since August 4, officials in Greece have therefore been conducting raids on islands in the Ionian Sea and in the Cyclades.

Greece’s “Towel Movement”: Entire beaches occupied by illegal bars

The authorities found numerous violations, such as the daily newspaper Kathimerini reported on Tuesday (8 August), citing police sources. Accordingly, several bars were discovered on the beaches without any permission. In most cases, the bar operators would have occupied more space with their sun loungers and umbrellas than legally permitted or not kept the minimum distance of five meters from the sea.

Damianos Gavalas, a member of the Citizens’ Movement for Free Beaches in Paros, told state TV ERTthat some of the operators would occupy entire beaches with their illegal bars. “The law states that no beach can be used for more than half of the beach,” explained Paros resident Nikolas Stefanou. But it is hardly adhered to: “There are huge deviations.”

“Towel movement” in Greece: Locals are scared off the beach

According to Stefanou, some bar operators would rent 16 square meters of beach from the municipality, but then fill 500 square meters tightly packed with sunshades and sunbeds, which are subject to a fee. And that’s not all: “We have received complaints from fellow citizens who were really scared away by the operators because they wanted to spread out their towels on the sand next to the loungers,” said the co-founder of the citizens’ movement.

On Paros, according to information from dpa three of the beach bars on one of the most important beaches on the holiday island have now been closed, and the beach chairs and umbrellas have been removed. “It’s a small victory,” a resident told the Athens news channel Skai.

Finance Minister declares war on illegal beach bars: “We will spare no one”

Concerned about the consequences for Greek tourism, Greek Finance Minister Kostas Chatzidakis said on state television that he would take all necessary measures to stop the situation on the beaches. Looking at the beach bar owners, he said: “We will not spare anyone.”

However, Greece and its islands have the longest coastline in the Mediterranean at around 14,000 kilometers, reports Skai to the problem. Accordingly, random checks are just a drop in the ocean. The devastating forest fires in the country also pose a major risk for tourism. Especially on Rhodes, the fire raged for days and terrified locals and holidaymakers. (n / A)