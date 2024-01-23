The new sports tires from Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 will be used by the Yamaha MT-09, the new street-alloy of the Japanese brand. The choice of this equipment is linked to a long-term relationship between the two companies, which is based on the joint development of original equipment tires and their co-creation. For this reason, Yamaha's choice fell on the new Battlax Hypersport S23, launched on the market by Bridgestone in January 2024.

The new sports tires from Bridgestone

The Battlax Hypersport S23 M-Spec tires have been custom designed to specifically match the characteristics of the new MT-09 in the size 120/70 ZR17 (58W) at the front and 180/55 ZR17 (73W) at the rear. These are tires new generation sports tires that feature a new tread design designed to optimize rigidity in the contact patch, while maintaining excellent water-repellent properties for driving on wet surfaces, while improving grip and other performance characteristics crucial for sports driving. Thanks to greater grip and handling stability, both in a straight line and when leaning, these features contribute to improving the driving experience of the new MT-09.

Bridgestone's specialist brand

Battlax, Bridgestone's premium brand of motorcycle tyres, represents a range of products that is now famous among all motorcyclists and in the motorsport sector. Bridgestone celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Battlax brand in 2023, reflecting its long-term commitment to pushing boundaries and continuously improving the performance of its products. Thanks to these efforts, the BATTLAX range is the world's leading premium equipment manufacturer of motorcycle tyres.