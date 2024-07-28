After last week’s success, new appointment tonight with Cornetto Battiti Live’, the music festival hosted by Ilary Blasi with Alvin and the participation of Rebecca Staffelli. From the suggestive stage of the Aragonese Castle of Otranto, in the fourth appointment the following will alternate on stage: Gianna Nannini, Ricchi e Poveri, Fedez, Emis Killa, Achille Lauro, Ermal Meta, Arisa, Noemi, Piero Pelù, La Rappresentante Di Lista, Holden, Gabry Ponte, Capo Plaza, ComaCose, LDA, Leo Gassmann, Il Tre and Zerb.

The singers will also be the protagonists of on the road performances from some of the most popular tourist locations in Puglia. In this episode Irama from San Ferdinando and Rocco Hunt from Sammichele.

Accompanying the artists is a dance troupe also made up of students from the talent show ‘Amici’.