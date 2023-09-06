Battiti Live compilation 2023, the previews (singers, artists, guests) of the episode of 6 September

Battiti Live Compilation is the best of the 2023 edition of the historic Radio Norba program broadcast on Italia 1, and conducted by Alex Palmieri and Elisabetta Gregoraci. An opportunity to listen to the best of this summer’s music, from the most beautiful locations in Puglia.

With Battiti Live compilation the most popular artists and singers are back with the catchphrases of this summer which is now drawing to a close. But who are the guests and singers of tonight’s episode? Here is all the information.

Anticipations and singers

Tonight’s is a sort of Best of the past edition of Battiti Live. It is a traveling event that brings popular music and some of the most popular national and international artists of the moment to various locations in Puglia. In these concerts different musical genres are represented, including pop, rock, rap, dance and Italian light music, suitable for all tastes, especially popular among young people.

We will listen to the great successes of artists such as Fedez, Annalisa, Tananai, Fred De Palma, Ana Mena, Diodato, Paola & Chiara, Baby K, Gabry Ponte, Quinze & Bob Sinclar, Matteo Paolillo, Shade and Federica Carta, Valentina Parisse, Rhove, Aka 7even, Luigi Strangis & Matteo Romano, Dara, Piccolo G, Lolita, Alfa, Ramona Flowers. And again Marco Mengoni and Elodie, Mr. Rain, Carl Brave, Irama, Achille Lauro, Rose Villain, Rkomi, Sangiovanni, Angelina, Baby K, Leo Gassmann, Mara Sattei, Ariete. In short, all the best of summer music.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Beats Live 2023? Appointment on Italia 1 this evening, 6 September 2023, at 21.20. Also in streaming and on demand on the free Mediaset Play platform. Battiti Live fans will also be able to follow the event on RadioNorba TV, visible on Sky Channel 730, and on TeleNorba, also visible on Sky channel 510.