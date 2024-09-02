Battiti Live 2024, the lineup of the Compilation episode of the show on Canale 5

Battiti Live 2024 is the concert of the summer broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm from 8 July 2024. Hosted by Ilary Blasi with Alvin and featuring Rebecca Staffelli. The concert aired over five great evenings of music, recorded in some of the most beautiful stages and locations in Puglia. But let’s see together the lineup with the artists and singers of the evening of Battiti Live Compilation 2024 on Canale 5.

Setlist and singers

Tonight we will see the best of this edition that saw artists such as Achille Lauro, Alessandra Amoroso, Alex Britti, Alex Wyse, Alfa, Annalisa, Articolo 31, Baby K, Benji & Fede, Benjamin Ingrosso, BigMama, Boomdabash, Blue, Capo Plaza, Clara, Cioffi, Coma_Cose, Cristiano Malgioglio, Darin, Dotan, Emis Killa, Emma, ​​Fedez, Francesco Gabbani, Francesco Renga, Fred De Palma, Gaia, Gabry Ponte, Gigi D’Alessio, Guè, Holden, Il Volo, Irama, Matteo Paolillo, Michele Bravi, Mida, Mietta, Mr. Rain, Nek, Olly, Orietta Berti, Paola & Chiara, Petit, Ricchi e Poveri, Rocco Hunt, Rhove, Rose Villain, Santi Francesi, Sarah, Tananai, The Kolors and Tony Effe. The artists starring in the “on the road” performances are Angelina Mango and Geolier.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the lineup of Battiti Live Compilation 2024, but where to watch the episode live on TV and live streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 tonight, Monday 2 September 2024, in prime time at 9.30 pm. Also in streaming and on demand on the free platform Mediaset Infinity. Battiti Live fans will also be able to follow the event on RadioNorba TV, visible on Sky Channel 730, and on TeleNorba, also visible on Sky Channel 510.