Battiti Live 2024: previews (singers, artists, guests) of the fifth and final episode on Canale 5, August 5

Battiti Live 2024 is the concert of the summer broadcast from the most beautiful locations in Puglia, broadcast on Canale 5 for five evenings of great music. The couple Ilary Blasi and Alvin will host. The event was recorded in recent days. The most popular artists and singers return to the most beautiful stages in Puglia with this summer’s hits. But who are the guests and singers of the second episode this evening? Here is all the information.

Previews and singers

Five episodes are planned in total. The first three were recorded in June in Molfetta. The artists who performed during the first three stages are Achille Lauro, Alessandra Amoroso, Alex Britti, Alex Wyse, Alfa, Annalisa, Articolo 31, Baby K, Benji & Fede, Benjamin Ingrosso, BigMama, Boomdabash, Blue, Capo Plaza, Clara, Cioffi, Coma_Cose, Cristiano Malgioglio, Darin, Dotan, Emis Killa, Emma, ​​Fedez, Francesco Gabbani, Francesco Renga, Fred De Palma, Gaia, Gabry Ponte, Gigi D’Alessio, Guè, Holden, Il Volo, Irama, Matteo Paolillo, Michele Bravi, Mida, Mietta, Mr. Rain, Nek, Olly, Orietta Berti, Paola & Chiara, Petit, Ricchi e Poveri, Rocco Hunt, Rhove, Rose Villain, Santi Francesi, Sarah, Tananai, The Kolors and Tony Effe. The artists starring in the “on the road” performances are Angelina Mango and Geolier.

Let’s now see the artists and singers expected in the fifth and final episode, broadcast tonight: Gaia, The Kolors, Capoplaza, Emma, ​​Boomdabash, Rocco Hunt, Francsco Gabbani, Petit, Mr Rain, Mida, Mietta, Benji & Fede, Gabry Ponte, Sarah, Alex Britti, Matteo Paolillo, Alex, Ava, Cioffi, Berna And Dothan.

The singers will also be the protagonists of on the road performances from some of the most popular tourist locations in Puglia. In this episode: Emma from Brindisi, Tananai from Giovinazzo and Alexandra Love And BigMama from Ostuni.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Battiti Live 2024? Appointment on Canale 5 every Monday in prime time at 9:30 pm for five weeks from 8 July 2024. Also in streaming and on demand on the free Mediaset Infinity platform. Battiti Live fans will also be able to follow the event on RadioNorba TV, visible on Sky Channel 730, and on TeleNorba, also visible on Sky Channel 510.