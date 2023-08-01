Battiti Live 2023, the previews (singers, artists, guests, conductors, lineup) of the fifth episode, 1 August

Battiti Live 2023 is the summer concert organized by Radio Norba and broadcast this evening, 1 August 2023, on Italia 1. There are six episodes in all. Conducting, for the seventh consecutive year, the couple formed by Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alan Palmieri, with the participation of Mariasole Pollio. The most popular artists and singers return to the most beautiful stages in Puglia with this summer’s catchphrases. But who are the guests and singers of tonight’s fourth episode? Here is all the information.

Anticipations and singers

It is a traveling event that brings popular music and some of the most popular national and international artists of the moment to various locations in Puglia. In these concerts different musical genres are represented, including pop, rock, rap, dance and Italian light music, suitable for all tastes, especially popular among young people.

In the fifth appointment, the following will take turns on stage: Fedez, Annalisa, Tananai, Fred De Palma, Ana Mena, Diodato, Paola & Chiara, Baby K, Gabry Ponte, Quinze & Bob Sinclar, Matteo Paolillo, Shade and Federica Carta, Valentina Parisse, Rhove , aka 7even, Luigi Strangis & Matteo Romano, Dara, Piccolo G, Lolita, Alfa, Ramona Flowers.

The singers will also be the protagonists of on the road performances from some of the most popular tourist destinations in Puglia. In this stage the Boomdabash from Mesagne, Emma from Canosa di Puglia and Mr. Rain from Fasano.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Beats Live 2023? Appointment on Italia 1 every Tuesday in prime time at 21.20 for six weeks from 4 July 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on the free Mediaset Play platform. Battiti Live fans will also be able to follow the event on RadioNorba TV, visible on Sky Channel 730, and on TeleNorba, also visible on Sky channel 510.