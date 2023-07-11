Battiti Live 2023, the lineup of the second episode of the show on Italia 1, 11 July

Battiti Live 2023 is the summer concert broadcast on Italia 1 at 21.20 this evening, 11 July. Conducting, for the seventh consecutive year, the couple formed by Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alan Palmieri, with the participation of Mariasole Pollio. This 2023 edition is made up of a total of 16 appointments in 13 cities in Puglia. The show organized by Radio Norba started from Bari, but then touches on other splendid locations such as Gallipoli, Canosa di Puglia, Barletta, Mesagne, Massafra, Fasano, Taranto, Vieste, Peschici, San Foca di Melendugno, Giovinazzo and Otranto. But let’s see together the lineup with the artists and singers of the second evening of Battiti Live 2023 on Italia 1.

Lineup and singers

In the second evening the following will take turns on stage: Fedez, Annalisa, Articolo 31, Elettra Lamborghini, Ernia, Bresh, Francesco Renga, Nek, Federico Rossi, Francesca Michielin, Gabry Ponte, Gaia, Gianmaria, Il Pagante, Federica, Wax, Levante, LP , Piero Pelù and Alborosie, Rocco Hunt, Mr Rain, Sangiovanni, Wayne. The singers will also be the protagonists of on the road performances from some of the most popular tourist destinations in Puglia. In this stage Elodie and Marco Mengoni from Giovinazzo and The Kolors from Vieste.

How many bets

We have seen the lineup and the singers, but how many episodes are scheduled for Battiti Live 2023? In all, therefore, six episodes every Tuesday on Italia 1. Here is the complete programming.